The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman reported she couldn’t get a ride to the airport. Dispatch asked the woman if she was aware she was calling 911. The woman said yes. Dispatch told the woman to call the non-emergency line.
• A cow was stuck in a fence. A caller reported the cow got itself unstuck.
• A loose dog ran to an animal control officer’s truck. The officer warned the dog’s owner.
• A dog locked a woman out of her car. A tow truck driver opened the woman’s car.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for trying to “drift” on an icy road twice.
• A caller reported a man got out of a car and fired a shot at some elk. The caller said the man then jumped a fence and again shot at the elk. The caller said it was unclear if the man hit an elk.
• Deputies responded to 72 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 134 inmates Monday.
