The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone requested extra patrol after their garbage cans were stolen.
• Someone reported a sign blew over and hit a car.
• A caller said someone stole their patio table.
• A caller said they almost hit two bear cubs in the middle of the road.
• A caller reported a woman was upset she wasn't allowed to bring her cat into a motel room.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 134 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.