The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported a black bear was headed toward an area where there is a daycare. Police were unable to find the bear.
• An officer caught a man who was trying to steal a six-pack of beer.
• A man wanted a woman to get out of his car. The man flagged down an officer.
• Someone dumped a TV near a caller’s trash can.
• A caller reported three people loitering on the roof of a building that is under construction.
• Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man said he was “messing with his phone” when he accidentally dialed 911.
• A caller reported someone tried paying at a gas station with a fake $100 bill. Deputies collected the bill.
• Deputies responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Friday.
