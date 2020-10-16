The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man came to court drunk. He was given a new court date.
• A man had questions about how to communicate with his ex-wife who was reportedly in jail.
• Someone found a license plate in a parking lot.
• A caller reported a man in a car was going through a parking lot putting Trump stickers on cars.
• Someone turned over a package with “MJ plants” inside it.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor’s wind chime kept waking the caller up. A deputy told the caller it is not illegal for a neighbor to have a wind chime.
• A hiker heard three gunshots and someone yell “get back.” A bird hunter told deputies he believed he heard a mountain lion hissing at him just off a trail. The hunter said he fired two warning shots away from the animal, then left.
• Deputies responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.