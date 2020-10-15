The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer warned a cyclist for riding without a light.
• A cow was in a ditch.
• Someone reported a lady was pulling weeds and burning them near a road. The woman told officers she wanted the city to take care of “particular brush.” An officer warned the woman.
• A case of beer was on a road.
• A teenager on a skateboard almost hit people and was screaming “America sucks.”
• A deputy found the owner of a lost wallet and returned it to him.
• Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Wednesday.
