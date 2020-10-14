The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An officer warned an intoxicated pedestrian.
• Someone turned in cash they found on a sidewalk.
• A caller reported former employees were caught on video putting something in the caller’s gas tank.
• A caller reported a loud “generator-type” sound was possibly coming from a streetlight. The caller wanted someone to check it out.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Tuesday.
