The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Someone was trying to “limp truck” a truck with two flat tires to a mechanic. An officer found the person was sober.
• A woman left her information after hitting an unattended motorcycle.
• A ladder was on a road.
• A caller reported two men with metal detectors digging holes in a park.
• Officers responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates on Monday.
