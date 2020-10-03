The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported people on dirt bikes "hauling up and down" the neighborhood.
- A resident called to complain that cop car lights are disturbing.
- Officers responded to reports of a man screaming. They found him practicing metal-core.
- Multiple people called about a semi driving aggressively.
- Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
- Deputies responded to reports of a cow at large and returned it to a nearby pasture.
- A business employee called to request extra patrols after a man who was asked to leave for not wearing a mask threatened to come back later and break the business's windows.
- A bull wandered into a woman's yard.
- A caller reported what they believed to be a fire near the M. Officers discovered that it was Montana State University staff putting LED lights around the M with proper permission from the Forest Service.
- A caller reported hitting a bear with a vehicle near Bridger Bowl.
- Deputies responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 151 inmates Friday.
