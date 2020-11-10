The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An officer warned people for being in a park after hours and having marijuana.
• A caller reported someone trying to break into the caller’s apartment. A drunk man told police he was visiting a buddy and may have accidentally tried opening the neighbor's door.
• A man reported the wind blew his drone away.
• Someone wanted to know if it is legal to smoke “weed.” The caller said there was no emergency and that the caller needed to “find out who these people are.”
• Someone had video of teenagers smashing pumpkins in an alley.
• A man wanted to know if he had warrants.
• A moose was moving through a neighborhood west of Bozeman.
• Officers responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man wanted to know if someone had turned in his missing rifle.
• A motorist stopped to look at an elk heard near Interstate 90. The motorist told a deputy all was OK.
• A man bought a safe. He wanted to know if it was stolen before he got a replacement code.
• A deputy helped a driver retrieve trash cans that fell out of the driver’s truck.
• Deputies responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Tuesday.
