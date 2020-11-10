The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported someone doing donuts in a parking lot was almost hitting people standing in a line.
• A snow plow hit a car.
• A caller reported a man left a couple of bags in front of a building. The caller said there were laxatives, king crab legs and other items inside the bags.
• Officers responded to 107 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A semitrailer driver locked himself out of his truck.
• Deputies printed out a search and rescue volunteer packet for someone's friend who will be in West Yellowstone for the winter.
• A woman stopped on a road. A deputy escorted the woman to a safer place.
• Deputies responded to 74 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Monday.
