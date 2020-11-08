The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller said someone was posing as them on social media to get people to hang out with him. Officers shared "words of wisdom."
• Someone said they'd found their stolen property at a pawn shop.
• A man accidentally called police while his phone was in his pocket. He asked about how to turn off emergency settings on his iPhone.
• Two women were reported for fighting. Officers arrested one.
• An unmasked man was reported for antagonizing other customers.
• Someone reported their hockey gear was stolen.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Saturday.
