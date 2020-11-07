The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A hunter found a gun and returned it to its owner.
• A caller reported a man was banging on a neighbor’s door and yelling that he pays to be there. The man told an officer that he was flustered because he had trouble opening the door.
• Officers advised a man on probation that he was not allowed to be in Bozeman. Officers told the man to return to Billings.
• Someone reported their bow was stolen.
• Kids were inside a pasture chasing cows. Officers notified the kids’ parents.
• Officers responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone retrieved ski poles from the Law and Justice Center.
• A caller wanted to know how to make a records request.
• A caller reported a car turned into the caller’s semitrailer that was hauling a crane.
• Someone trying to call 811 accidentally called 911.
• A deputy was scheduled to go to a Girl Scout meeting, but it was canceled.
• Deputies responded to 95 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.