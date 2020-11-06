The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller had pieces of a car from a crash to return to a driver.
• Someone reported accidentally crashing a drone.
• A basketball hoop was tipped over on a road.
• A caller had questions about a damage done at a car wash.
• A woman had questions about regulations. She told dispatch she was having a “ladies night” and would be serving wine.
• Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire. Officials found burnt food was causing lots of smoke.
• Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller trapped a cat and wanted to talk to an officer about it. The caller reported finding the cat’s owner.
• Someone turned in a purse found on a road. A deputy returned the purse to its owner who lived a few houses down from where it was found.
• A caller had a porcupine under a bush.
• A man reported he and a friend were riding bikes and stopped to look at a herd of elk when a “heavyset” man yelled at them. The caller reported the man as wearing all black with blond hair and possibly missing a front tooth.
• Deputies responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.