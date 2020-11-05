The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone destroyed a caller’s "thin blue line flag."
• A caller reported theft and vandalism of political signs in the caller’s yard. The caller had video of the incident.
• A caller reported a man with blond hair and no shirt abandoned his car that was parked facing the wrong direction.
• A crane tipped over near Main Street. No one was injured.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone trapped a feral cat and wanted a deputy to pick it up.
• A deputy checked on a driver who was stopped on Interstate 90. The driver stopped to use their phone safely and was OK.
• A deputy warned a man for failing to yield and smoking marijuana before driving.
• A school resource officer read a book to a kindergarten class. The officer answered questions about what the officer does at the school.
• Someone found a broken kitchen knife.
• A deputy helped two saleswomen who were looking for local ski shops.
• Deputies responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Wednesday.
