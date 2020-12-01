The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Officers warned a woman for being in a park after hours.
• A caller reported the caller’s cat escaped the prior night. The caller later reported the cat returned home.
• Three dogs came to a caller’s house after people were walking them off leash. The dog owners told animal control it was unacceptable to disturb them on a Sunday.
• A caller reported neighbors were threatening each other and things were being slammed around. An officer found people were playing video games.
• Officers responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Deputies left a message for someone who left a car door open.
• A caller reported a buck had an arrow in its thigh. Fish and game officials handled the call.
• A man visiting the area wanted to know a good place to shoot his gun. Deputies advised him of the laws and where he could safely shoot his gun.
• A half-dozen goats were loose.
• Deputies responded to 65 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Monday.
