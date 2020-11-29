The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
- A woman reported she got into an argument with two strangers after she confronted them about not wearing face masks inside a store. The woman told police she followed the two people as they left the area in a minivan to get their license plate information. A man got out of the van and started running toward the woman, who then left the area. Police were unable to find the van.
- A caller reported that a neighbor's dog ran at and attacked their service dog. No one was bitten.
- Officers responded to a report of a hit and run Friday afternoon. A caller reported a man backed into her car twice before driving away on 19th Avenue. Officers found the driver, who was a 93-year-old man who appeared to not have knowingly left the scene of an accident.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Saturday.
