The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer warned someone for speaking too loudly on a video call.
• Two friends argued over a coronavirus test.
• A caller reported that her neighbor’s dog was outside and she was worried the dog was too cold. When officers arrived, the dog was inside.
• A man requested a ride to the bus station. Initially, an officer told him to call a taxi or request a ride from someone else. The officer ultimately decided to drive the man to the bus station.
• Officers responded to about 30 crashes due to the snowy, icy weather.
• Someone spotted a bike outside an apartment building and thought it might have been stolen. Officers determined the bike hadn’t been stolen and secured it in a nearby bike rack.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Thursday.
