Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported men with a live turkey blocking a residential sidewalk and scaring neighborhood kids.
- A caller had questions about running a saw on a holiday.
- A driver was warned for a stoplight violation and a "marijuana smell" in his vehicle.
- A 3-year-old dialed 911 on a parents' phone. The parent told officers there was no emergency.
Officers responded to 46 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
- A driver was reportedly moving his truck back and forth to block a herd of elk from crossing a road.
- A woman called to report that her vehicle caught fire, but a trucker stopped and helped put it out with a fire extinguisher.
- A driver reported another driver "hauling ass" and driving all over the road with no headlights on.
- A caller reported a boat trailer was parked near their residence. The trailer was not blocking any driveways or creating a hazard. Deputies referred the caller to their home owners association.
Deputies responded to 76 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.