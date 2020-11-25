The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An officer warned people inside a car for playing music loudly.
• A caller wanted to know if anyone had returned their shotgun.
• An officer gave directions to pedestrians who flagged the officer down.
• A woman flagged down an animal control officer. She wanted to know if the officer was looking for her cat, which roams the park. The officer told the woman she needed to restrain her cat.
• A caller reported a neighbor’s cat was in the caller’s walls.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller wanted to speak with a deputy about feral cats.
• Three kids were on a piece of ice in the middle of a pond. A deputy warned the kids about how dangerous it is to be on ice and making holes in the ice.
• A caller reported a contractor drank all the caller’s beer and left in his car. Police went to the contractor’s house where he faked a heart attack after resisting a drunk driving investigation. Police were unable to determine if the man drove drunk.
• Someone reported an injured deer was on a road. The caller later reported a passerby stopped, slit the deer’s throat and dragged it off the road.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 146 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.