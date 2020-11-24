The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Dispatchers received a call and could hear music playing. The dispatcher said it sounded like the callers were watching a scary movie. The caller confirmed there was no emergency.
• A caller reported college-aged people were drinking, partying and slamming doors.
• Someone reported a lot of people at a party.
• A caller had cat questions.
• A woman wanted to know why a business was still open. An officer was unable to return the woman’s call.
• Officers responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.