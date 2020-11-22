The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone requested extra patrol on weekends. They said they recently had fuel stolen from their vehicles.
• A caller said their unit's tenants' vehicles had been broken into. One person filed a police report.
• Someone said a woman pushed a store manager when she was asked to wear a mask.
• Officers reported a woman for driving without insurance. She claimed she didn't have time to get plates but had time to get her nails done.
• A driver was stopped for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street. The driver was cited for driving a vehicle without proper insurance and with license plates assigned to another vehicle.
• Officers shut down a large party of at least 50 people. They warned the tenants.
• Officers cited a bar that was violating local health rules.
• A caller said their neighbors took their pumpkins and threw them off a balcony.
• A woman hit a man with a burrito.
• Officers responded to 157 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.