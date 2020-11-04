The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A woman reported her car was towed from an apartment complex she was visiting.
• Someone stole political signs from a caller’s yard.
• A landlord reported tenants caused thousands of dollars in damage on Halloween. The caller wanted to press charges.
• A caller reported the caller's mailbox was vandalized. The caller told dispatch it looked like “someone kicked it this time.”
• Someone reported a roommate wasn’t letting the caller go to sleep. The caller said the roommate was turning lights on and poured Gatorade on the caller’s bed.
• Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
