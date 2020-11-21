The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported someone’s dog was pooping on a road. The caller said the owner was not cleaning up after the dog.
• A man couldn’t find his car. He told police it was likely towed because he parked poorly in a no parking zone. The man later informed police that his car had been towed.
• A caller reported a customer was yelling and refusing to wear a mask. The customer left before officers arrived.
• Officers warned two skateboarders inside a parking garage.
• A caller reported a woman tried using a fake ID and was bragging that she had multiple fake IDs. The caller confiscated the fake ID.
• Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• Deputies saw a man shoot an elk on private property. The deputies found the man had permission from the property owner to retrieve the animal.
• A deputy stopped a driver who ran a red light. The driver was argumentative and gave numerous excuses. The driver did not have a driver’s license.
• A woman had questions about a background check she ran on a possible tenant.
• Deputies responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 146 inmates Friday.
