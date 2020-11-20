The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller wanted to talk to an officer about a man dumping trash in the caller’s dumpsters.
• Someone was inside a store without a mask.
• A caller reported customers refused to wear masks. The caller asked for an officer’s help.
• Someone stole a camera and a lens from a car.
• An officer pushed a disabled car with the officer’s patrol car off a road.
• Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Several hunters were watching a large herd of elk.
• Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire. Fire officials found smoke coming from a pressure cooker.
• A caller reported hearing about 12 gunshots. Deputies spoke to multiple residents. They all told the deputy that gunshots were common in the area because they lived in the mountains.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 140 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.