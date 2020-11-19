The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone stole alcohol.
• Someone reported a woman was asleep in her car, and the caller couldn’t wake her up. An officer found the woman took a nap on her lunch break and overslept.
• A man wanted to know if he would be ticketed for not wearing a mask in public.
• Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man wanted to know how to remove “couch surfers” from his home. Deputies advised the man this was a landlord/tenant situation because of the length of stay and money received.
• Girls were pulling signs out of a caller’s yard and messing with mailboxes. The girls returned the signs when the caller confronted them.
• A deputy helped someone get unstuck.
• Deputies responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Wednesday.
