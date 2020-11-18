The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A man reported two toilets were dumped in the back of his truck.
• A woman refused to leave a store after being asked to put a mask on. The store’s general manger banned the woman permanently.
• A caller reported being denied liquor. The caller asked for an officer to check an ID.
• An officer found a dog at the Law and Justice Center. The officer found the dog had escaped a yard through a hole in a fence. The officer cited the dog owner for not having a city license for the dog.
• Someone flagged down an officer. The person had questions about large cats in the neighborhood.
• A caller reported a man sitting in his car was blaring music. The caller could hear the man singing.
• Officers responded to 178 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for pulling in front of traffic and nearly causing a collision.
• A plastic sled was blocking traffic on Jackrabbit Lane.
• Several horses were loose on a road.
• Deputies responded to 107 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Tuesday.
