The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported people were being loud inside an apartment building. Officers warned people for being noisy.
• An officer returned a dog to its owner.
• A truck was blocking an ice machine for two hours. A caller reported being unable to get a delivery truck in.
• A caller reported a group of people refusing to leave or wear masks at a store. The caller said they were “all over.”
• Officers responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A hunter on an island in a river reported a landowner was telling him he was on private land. Deputies determined the area was private.
• A man went to the Law and Justice Center to “bond his dog out.”
• Deputies responded to 70 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Monday.
