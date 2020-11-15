The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A bear was spotted running down a trail.
• Someone needed stitches after a person dropped a plate on their head.
• A caller complained about mask mandate protesters.
• Someone requested that officers place a warrant on items in a pawn shop.
• Officers searched for a driver who forgot to pay for his gas.
• Officers reported a bar was violating COVID-19 restrictions by admitting patrons past mandatory closing hours.
• A caller said someone threw a cinder block at their window.
• Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Saturday.
