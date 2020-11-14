The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller found a bike on a road. The caller wanted to check if it was stolen and said he’d keep it as his house.
• A caller reported the caller’s son lost a duffel bag.
• A man reported an ex-girlfriend wouldn’t give him his stuff back.
• Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A dump truck was throwing trash all over Interstate 90.
• A man wearing Carhartt jeans and a Carhartt baseball cap had questions on mask mandates after he was thrown out of a gas station.
• A tree was on a road.
• Deputies responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Friday.
