The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported her son was drunk and wouldn’t leave her alone. The man told officers he’d stop bothering his mom and go to sleep.
• A woman wanted to speak to an officer about getting her license back.
• A construction company left rebar on a road that punctured a tire.
• Officers helped a man who was trying to pay a traffic citation.
• Someone wanted to know if a citation was issued for a noise complaint at a property the caller manages.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy helped Montana Highway Patrol with a single-car crash. The deputy gave the people inside the car a ride to work.
• Someone was salvaging an elk that had been hit and was off a road. A deputy explained to the person the salvage tag process.
• A deputy warned a driver for cutting off another driver.
• A young buck tangled itself in Christmas lights in a caller’s yard. The caller told deputies the buck ran away and still had lights in its antlers.
• Deputies responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.