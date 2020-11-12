The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer responded to a building for a burglar alarm. The officer found paper that appeared to have fallen off a wall, which could have set the alarm off.
• A drunk man holding a can of "Mike’s Hard Beer" was ringing a caller’s doorbell over and over. The man told the caller he needed to go home.
• A woman asked if an officer could return items to her brother’s ex-girlfriend. She did not want to get involved in the situation.
• A 20-foot yellow gas pipe was in the middle of an intersection. The pipe was removed before officers arrived.
• A drunk man wanted to turn himself in. He told dispatchers he would meet officers after he smoked his cigarette and finished his beer.
• A child watching a show on a phone accidentally called 911.
• Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.