The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported about 50 people partying at a house.
• Someone reported people were partying and lighting fireworks at a house. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.
• An officer warned someone for a loud party.
• A caller reported people were being obnoxious and throwing rocks at cars.
• Someone reported people not wearing masks at a party that was playing loud music.
• A man was driving with an infant on his lap.
• Several boxes were on a road.
• Officers responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported being stuck in their car at a gas station because of a swarm of bees. A deputy was unable to find the swarm.
• Deputies returned loose cows into a field.
• Deputies responded to 59 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Monday.
