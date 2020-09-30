The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A moose was in a parking lot.
• A caller reported that construction in the area was keeping them awake. Officers weren't able to find any construction nearby.
• Someone stole a Steve Daines campaign sign out of a yard.
• A caller had questions about the legality of driving a vehicle with profanities displayed on it.
• A caller reported that someone ran up to him while he was "practicing his screamo music," then followed him around. The man eventually took off running.
Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported that a bear was outside their residence and wouldn't leave. When deputies arrived, they found that the bear had left but there were garbage cans that were not bear resistant. Deputies advised the residents on bear safety.
• A 3-year-old dialed 911. A dispatcher spoke with the grandmother of the child.
• A driver hit a deer and called to report it. The deer got up and took off.
Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 157 inmates Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.