Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 108 inmates Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.

Tags