The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported finding a backpack with a gun in it on a bike path.
• A man requested an officer determine whether his motorcycle was street legal. The man said he needed verification to register it.
• A man reported his backpack was lost somewhere on Main Street in the past two to three months.
• A large group of boys were playing baseball at a park “with no social distancing going on.”
• A man got his house key stuck in a mailbox keyhole. An officer told the man to call a locksmith or the post office.
• A caller reported kids climbing on a stopped coal car. The kids were gone when an officer arrived.
• A Door Dash driver reported a business was not following coronavirus restrictions. The caller said almost all tables at the business were full.
• Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller wanted to speak with an officer about someone riding a mini bike and causing a disturbance.
• A man reported someone was circulating fake coupons for free coffee at his business.
• A bar was open past 11:30 p.m.
• Deputies responded to 96 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 110 inmates Friday.
