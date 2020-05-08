The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported kids lighting fireworks and Roman candles after midnight.
• A man had questions about how to evenly split up his and an ex-fiancé’s belongings.
• An officer warned a driver for having a front license plate on the dashboard of a car.
• A woman cleaning her phone accidentally dialed 911.
• Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Dispatchers received a call and could hear a baby on the line. A woman told a deputy she let her son play with the phone and he must have accidentally called.
• An Amsterdam school principal told a deputy the school did not wish to press charges on a suspect shooting gophers on school grounds.
• Deputies removed a tree from a road.
• A new business owner wanted to connect with the sheriff’s office to help people.
• Deputies responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 110 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.