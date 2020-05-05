The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday included the following:
• A caller reported people having a bonfire and singing and playing music. Officers warned the people involved for having a "loud and unruly gathering."
• Someone called to report people not social distancing.
• Multiple callers reported vehicles racing on Main Street.
Officers responded to 18 calls Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Saturday included the following:
• Someone reported four young girls riding a 4-wheeler with no helmet or shoes.
• A man reported someone suspicious trying to get into a residence. Deputies found that the person in question was a lost pizza delivery driver looking for an address.
Deputies responded to 92 calls Saturday.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller wanted to follow up with officers about a dog that ran away. The caller said the dog found its way home.
• A caller reported a "pile of horse poop" on a road. Officers found and disposed of it.
• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while trying to put on a new phone case.
Officers responded to 95 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A deputy gave directions to a lost Uber driver.
• A caller reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor's dog barking early in the morning. Deputies asked the caller to call back if the dog starts barking again.
• Someone called to report a power pole struck by lightning and on fire. The fire went out while the caller was on the line and NorthWestern Energy responded.
Deputies responded to 90 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Monday.
