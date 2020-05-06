The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• Someone donated cinnamon rolls to the police department.
• A caller reported people were racing around a parking lot over the weekend.
• A man had been circling a marijuana business for about 30 minutes.
• Someone required an officer check an ID. The officer found the person’s ID expired in April and advised employees to follow the law.
• Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a raccoon the caller hit needed to be dispatched.
• Someone reported people passed out in a car surround by beer cans. A deputy made two juveniles inside the car call their mothers. Both boys were warned.
• A deputy helped an older man catch his dog.
• A woman wanted to know if she could legally park in an area to hike.
• Deputies responded to 108 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 104 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.