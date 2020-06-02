The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A drunk man on the ground admitted he was out all night and his ride left him.
• A caller had questions about booths in front of businesses.
• An officer removed ducklings from a grate and reunited them with their mother.
• Someone wanted to know what police were doing to keep downtown safe.
• A man reported protestors standing in the street “smashed” his car.
• A caller reported a truck was “rolling coal" on people. Officers spoke to the driver of the truck.
• A man and a woman in their 20s refused to wear a mask while at a business. An officer removed them from the business.
• An officer responded to a 911 hang up. The officer found a man was arguing with someone he thought was trying to get into his house. The man discovered it was the pizza delivery guy.
• Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported a suspicious car. A deputy found a boy was picking up a friend to go for a drive and had consumed marijuana. The boys were warned and released to their dads.
• Someone reported they’d be using loud tools that sound like gunshots to build a deck. The caller advised law enforcement in case someone reported it.
• A deputy helped someone retrieve a couch that fell out of someone’s truck.
• Deputies responded to 75 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 135 inmates Monday.
