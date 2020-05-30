The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone moved construction barricades and walked through fresh concrete. An office found shallow prints and paw prints from a dog.
• A woman wearing a banana costume was carrying a gun. A caller said the woman was with a man who locked his keys in his car. The caller said he felt threatened by the couple. An officer found this was a “small piece of a much bigger, ongoing issue.”
• A caller wanted to know when the police auction was happening.
• An officer was “attempting duck capture again.” The officer caught a dozen ducks and released them into the wild.
• A caller reported seeing a minor buying alcohol from an adult.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman reported thinking a bear was in her garage.
• Two men had a disagreement about “line etiquette” and a fight ensued outside. Both men declined medical treatment and did not wish to press charges.
• A caller reported a moose went into a friend’s backyard and almost knocked the friend over.
• A woman reported her mom was making threats against law enforcement to her. The woman said she believes her mom would steal a car to come to Bozeman.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 124 inmates Friday.
