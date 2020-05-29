The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported pigeons causing issues at an apartment.
• A kid inside a business accidentally triggered an alarm.
• An officer warned a cyclist for cutting across traffic in an unsafe manner.
• Men were "blasting" music and skateboarding on a roof. An officer warned the men for playing music loudly.
• Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported eating a chocolate that had been in her freezer for five years and wanted to talk to a deputy about it.
• A woman locked her keys in her car. A deputy told the woman to call a locksmith to unlock the car.
• A man reported neighbors smoke marijuana and the smell comes into his condo. The man wanted to know if he could get in trouble for that.
• A bunch of cattle were on a road.
• Deputies responded to 101 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 126 inmates Thursday.
