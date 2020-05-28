The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man wanted to know who ordered street cleaners. He reported having a problem with them.
• A woman had a generator she would like to loan to someone whose generator was stolen.
• An officer approved a permit for six chickens.
• A man asked if he could shoot gophers in Bozeman. The man was told he can't.
• A landlord reported a former tenant is repeatedly returning to a unit and trying to get in.
• Someone reported a moose at a park playground.
• A woman reported finding a gun in a parking lot. An officer found the gun was a plastic BB gun.
• Officers responded to 170 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported someone illegally camping.
• A man wanted to know what happened to him the prior night. A deputy gave the man his case number.
• A caller had questions about COVID-19 and cats roaming a neighborhood. A deputy said there were no restrictions for cats.
• Kids were playing on a caboose. A deputy warned the kids not to climb or go into the caboose.
• A woman reported her drunk brother took a hammer to her house and was destroying it. She said she didn’t want her brother to be in trouble.
• Deputies responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 122 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.