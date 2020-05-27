The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported a car parked near an apartment complex was playing music loudly.
• Someone stole a woman’s oxygen.
• A man wearing a blue shirt and USA hat was harassing a caller. Officers were unable to find the man.
• A caller reported someone was watching bathrooms with a camera. The caller said they were turning the water off when people tried washing their hands.
• A reported lost American flag was found.
• A Texas resident asked an officer about Montana gun laws.
• A man reported thinking someone was trying to frame him.
• A woman reported her son messaged her saying he swallowed a plastic fork. An officer found the man was fine. He was told to return his mother’s calls.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy was unable to call a man who needed a VIN inspection. The man said he changed settings on his phone and was able to take calls.
• A caller reported her mom sent her an SOS message while the mom was out hunting. The mom reported it was an accident.
• A deputy helped Fish, Wildlife and Parks notify people of a recent bear attack.
• Deputies responded to the fifth false hold up alarm at a Taco Bell.
• A caller reported a roommate was selling drugs out of their house.
• Deputies responded to 98 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 132 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.