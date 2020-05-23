The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman reported she sold her car to a friend for $1 and has since received messages about the title from a random person.
• A medium-sized dog evaded an officer.
• Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported a driver was possibly drunk. A deputy found the man was texting and driving. The deputy warned him about the dangers of texting and driving.
• A teacher was putting together information for students on bike safety. The teacher wanted to speak to a deputy for information.
• A car was tailgating another car. When the cars pulled over, one driver grabbed a stick and the other grabbed a gun. A deputy found inconsistencies in the story and released both drivers.
• A caller reported boys with a gun. A deputy found the boys were looking at a BB gun. The deputy told the boys to put coloring on the gun to indicate it was a toy or not play with it in public.
• Deputies responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 126 inmates on Friday.
