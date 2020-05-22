The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller wanted the number for 411.
• Someone reported a neighbor repeatedly had overflowing trash on the curb. The caller said there was “raw meat and condom wrappers everywhere.”
• Someone lost a kayak. A caller said the kayak might have fallen off on Interstate 90.
• A man wanted to know if a business was allowed to hold his credit card as collateral. The man retrieved his card.
• A caller accidentally entered a business after it was closed and got locked inside. The person exited the business and called 911 after triggering the alarm.
• Officers responded to 158 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported an employee left work the prior day and did not return. A deputy found the man was at the Gallatin County jail.
• A man requested a welfare check on his daughter whom he hadn’t heard from in three days. The daughter said she was fine and has been busy with work.
• Deputies dispatched a bear that a car hit.
• A man who sounded drunk called and said he put a fire out.
• Deputies responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 131 inmates Thursday.
