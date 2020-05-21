The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while driving to a golf course. The person said they were just trying to make their tee time.
• A woman complained a train was too loud. An officer told the woman that was part of living next to a railroad.
• Multiple cats were digging up a neighbor’s garden to leave “feces deposits.” A caller said it’s unknown where the cats live.
• A woman said an officer who helped her the prior night is the “most amazing human being.”
• Someone wanted officers to patrol an area for people “flying down” a road and “romping on it.”
• A caller reported a “dead smell.” The caller wanted someone to come and “sniff around.” Detectives were unable to smell anything suspicious.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for going 90 mph in a 75 mph zone. The deputy said the driver was apologetic.
• A caller reported a neighbor in Big Sky returned from Chicago recently and failed to quarantine for 14 days. A deputy advised the neighbor of the governor’s orders.
• A caller reported finding cellphone video of the caller’s son in a stolen Porsche. A deputy is trying to find the Porsche’s owner.
• A former employee reported a business was not practicing social distancing.
• A woman concerned about vaping in her neighborhood wanted to know what law enforcement was doing about it.
• Deputies responded to 108 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 118 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.