The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An officer helped find rides for juveniles who were trespassing.
• A domestic goose was returned to its owner. The owner said the goose is one of four and that he would be looking for others at a park.
• Someone had questions about testing bear spray.
• A man was passed out at a cul de sac. A caller said the man appeared 30 minutes ago singing and dancing on the road.
• A caller reported a loud party with up to a dozen people at a fire pit. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.
• Officers responded to 164 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• Someone had a bon fire on a road in front of a man’s house. The man said the people left debris.
• Roommates were kicking a man out of a house. The man wanted to know if it was legal.
• A caller reported four women were drinking and smoking weed at a fishing access. A deputy found the women were just sun bathing.
• A caller reported a son’s ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend might have stolen “video game items” while the caller was out of town.
• A caller reported “rapid explosions of light” in the Bridger Mountains. The caller was concerned and said they didn’t think it was lightning.
• Deputies responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 120 inmates Tuesday.
