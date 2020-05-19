The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- Someone who had previously reported a lost dog called back to tell officers that the dog had been reunited with its owners.
- A caller reported three men yelling at each other. One of the men had a big stick and was "possibly doing some sort of karate."
- A man accidentally called 911 while riding his bike.
- A caller reported a party where they believed there was underage drinking.
- Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- Several people accidentally dialed 911 while trying to turn off an Amber Alert.
- A deputy responded to a residential burglar alarm accidentally set off by a cleaner.
- A deputy participated in a birthday party parade for an 8-year-old.
- A child called 911 and told deputies it was because his mom wouldn't let him play video games. Deputies told him to only call 911 in an emergency.
- A caller's canoe tipped over in the river. Everyone in the canoe got out okay, but it floated onto somebody's private property and they didn't want to trespass to retrieve it. Deputies got ahold of the property owner, who gave the caller permission to enter their property to retrieve the canoe.
- Deputies responded to 77 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 121 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.