The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer warned “high schoolers” at a park after hours.
• A caller reported a person was trying to act like someone else online.
• Someone reported their home had been “toilet-papered” three nights in a row.
• A caller reported hearing neighbors say they were going to drive drunk. The caller was unsure if the neighbors were going to drive drunk but wanted to advise law enforcement.
• A man buying a gun wanted to know if he had a warrant. The man told an officer he had an order of protection against him.
• Officers responded to 151 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a man stole a stop sign. Deputies retrieved the sign from the man. He told deputies he took the sign because he thought it would look cool in his room. The man was warned.
• “A bunch” of cows were on a road.
• A caller had questions about bonfires. The man said a drunk friend started a bonfire at a woman’s house. The woman wanted the man to put it out.
• Deputies responded to 113 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 116 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.