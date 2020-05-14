The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Dispatch gave a caller the non-emergency number after the person reported a noisy car to 911 four times.
• A caller reported ducks being kept in a backyard.
• A man didn’t think the health department was doing enough about coronavirus. He said he sprayed iodine around downtown Bozeman the prior night.
• Someone was taking care of four ducklings whose mother was hit by a car. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised an officer to find another brood of the same species and release the ducklings. The officer said a mother duck appeared to adopt the ducklings.
• A caller wanted to complain about a patrol car that didn’t stop for a red light.
• A caller reported someone playing bass so loud the caller couldn’t hear his TV. The bass player told the man to “go ahead and waste the PD’s time.”
• Officers responded to 164 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Kids in a parking lot were asking people to buy them e-cigarettes.
• Two boys climbed a fence near Interstate 90 and were throwing rocks at cars, a caller reported.
• A man fishing in a ditch was trespassing and flipped off a caller.
• A caller reported a person walking on a road with a boom box was hitting stop signs and banging on things.
• Deputies responded to 88 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 109 inmates Wednesday.
